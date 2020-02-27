Nursing Home Patients, Staff Show 'Some Sort Of Symptoms' Of Coronavirus

Two of three confirmed coronavirus cases in Washington state had links to a long-term care facility in the city of Kirkland.

According to Reuters, state health officials say more than 50 other residents and staff of the facility could be symptomatic.

It was unclear whether a patient who died from coronavirus in Washington was connected to the facility.

According to officials, the death was of a male in his 50s with underlying health conditions.