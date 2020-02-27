Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Nursing Home Patients, Staff Show 'Some Sort Of Symptoms' Of Coronavirus

Nursing Home Patients, Staff Show 'Some Sort Of Symptoms' Of Coronavirus

Video Credit: Wochit - Duration: 00:35s - Published < > Embed
Nursing Home Patients, Staff Show 'Some Sort Of Symptoms' Of Coronavirus

Nursing Home Patients, Staff Show 'Some Sort Of Symptoms' Of Coronavirus

Two of three confirmed coronavirus cases in Washington state had links to a long-term care facility in the city of Kirkland.

According to Reuters, state health officials say more than 50 other residents and staff of the facility could be symptomatic.

It was unclear whether a patient who died from coronavirus in Washington was connected to the facility.

According to officials, the death was of a male in his 50s with underlying health conditions.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

DollarCostAvg

Dollar Cost Average RT @EpsilonTheory: Please read. This is SEPARATE from the death in Wash. The first home-grown US cluster: 52 people (27 patients and 25 st… 17 seconds ago

theMON3x

ramon RT @azeen: WA state public health officials w/coronavirus updates: -1 death (a man in his 50s w/underlying conditions) -2 additional conf… 43 seconds ago

animalfriend1

yvonne @FrankFigliuzzi1 And now in Kirkland Wa.27 patients in nursing home,25 staff have symptoms of Corona 5 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Nursing Home Patients, Staff Show 'Some Sort Of Symptoms' Of Coronavirus [Video]Nursing Home Patients, Staff Show 'Some Sort Of Symptoms' Of Coronavirus

Two of three confirmed coronavirus cases in Washington state had links to a long-term care facility in the city of Kirkland.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:35Published

Why COVID-19 infections surged in South Korea [Video]Why COVID-19 infections surged in South Korea

DAEGU, SOUTH KOREA — Coronavirus infection cases have surged in South Korea, with more than half linked to a religious cult whose secretive nature is said to have helped the virus spread..

Credit: TomoNews US     Duration: 01:41Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.