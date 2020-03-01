NSCIF Div. III & V Section Finals

College for high school basketball.

Divisions three and five for both boys and girls tipped-off... on the girls side, top seed pleasant valley faces two seed enterprise... 2nd quarter, vikings leading 20-14.

Corner three is no good but p-v gets the rebound and cashes in the midrange jumper... vikings kept it going.

Final seconds before halftime look at the ball movement, easy money for karli lindquist.

10- point vikings lead... enterprise kept it close trailing by five, but cassidy king pulls up and drains the long two.

P-v pulled away from there winning 48-33... to division five, top seed portola facing two seed durham... tigers get the easy two giving them a 16-8 first quarter lead... and portola kept it coming.

Annie folchie takes it to the rack and puts it in off the glass for a double digit lead... but the trojans fought back.

Take a look at melody elwood going hard in the paint.

She'll score plus the foul.

Durham cuts it to seven... portola would turn it up a notch from there.

The three is no good but margaret canseco couldn't be stopped muscling in this layup.

Portola goes on to win 43-28... now to the boys'.

It's a rematch of last year's section finals between top seed foothill and three seed pleasant valley... fourth quarter, cougars trailing 44-39 but josiah polumbo scores plus the foul and he wasn't done there.

Next possession, he'll slash baseline and gets the lay in to go off the glass.

Two-point game... p-v hanging on up three but foothill can tie it until aaron gomez comes through with the game sealing steal.

P-v wins 47-45... in the division five final.

Mt.

Shasta comes through with a 58-51 win.

This victory over the spartans makes it back to back division five section champs for the bears... but shoutout to east nic for making it to the finals for the first time in about 11 years.

They played the bears hard coming off a game where they hit a buzzer beater against durham...