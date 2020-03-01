Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > NSCIF Div. III & V Section Finals

NSCIF Div. III & V Section Finals

Video Credit: KHSL - Published < > Embed
NSCIF Div. III & V Section FinalsSection finals for Divisions three and five in both boys' and girls' basketball.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

NSCIF Div. III & V Section Finals

College for high school basketball.

Divisions three and five for both boys and girls tipped-off... on the girls side, top seed pleasant valley faces two seed enterprise... 2nd quarter, vikings leading 20-14.

Corner three is no good but p-v gets the rebound and cashes in the midrange jumper... vikings kept it going.

Final seconds before halftime look at the ball movement, easy money for karli lindquist.

10- point vikings lead... enterprise kept it close trailing by five, but cassidy king pulls up and drains the long two.

P-v pulled away from there winning 48-33... to division five, top seed portola facing two seed durham... tigers get the easy two giving them a 16-8 first quarter lead... and portola kept it coming.

Annie folchie takes it to the rack and puts it in off the glass for a double digit lead... but the trojans fought back.

Take a look at melody elwood going hard in the paint.

She'll score plus the foul.

Durham cuts it to seven... portola would turn it up a notch from there.

The three is no good but margaret canseco couldn't be stopped muscling in this layup.

Portola goes on to win 43-28... now to the boys'.

It's a rematch of last year's section finals between top seed foothill and three seed pleasant valley... fourth quarter, cougars trailing 44-39 but josiah polumbo scores plus the foul and he wasn't done there.

Next possession, he'll slash baseline and gets the lay in to go off the glass.

Two-point game... p-v hanging on up three but foothill can tie it until aaron gomez comes through with the game sealing steal.

P-v wins 47-45... in the division five final.

Mt.

Shasta comes through with a 58-51 win.

This victory over the spartans makes it back to back division five section champs for the bears... but shoutout to east nic for making it to the finals for the first time in about 11 years.

They played the bears hard coming off a game where they hit a buzzer beater against durham...




You Might Like


Tweets about this

MKeokhamdy

Max Keokhamdy RT @ShastaCoSports: If you're headed to Shasta College today for the NSCIF 🏀Finals, here's quick breakdown of each team and game you'll be… 10 hours ago

ShastaCoSports

ShastaCountySports If you're headed to Shasta College today for the NSCIF 🏀Finals, here's quick breakdown of each team and game you'll… https://t.co/lQ3f7Dyn5E 14 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.