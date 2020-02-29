Global  

Fourth Coronavirus Case Confirmed In Santa Clara County

Fourth Coronavirus Case Confirmed In Santa Clara County

Fourth Coronavirus Case Confirmed In Santa Clara County

Santa Clara County health officials confirmed a fourth case of corona virus, on Saturday.

Face masks are selling out in the area.

Danya Bacchus reports the Trump administration is tightening travel restrictions amid heightened fears of a US outbreak.
Recent related videos from verified sources

Coronavirus Update: 2 Suspected Cases Awaiting Test Results In Tri-State Area [Video]Coronavirus Update: 2 Suspected Cases Awaiting Test Results In Tri-State Area

There is a new suspected case of the coronavirus in the area, a case in Monmouth County, New Jersey, and another in New York City. CBS2's Nick Caloway reports.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:29Published

South Bay Health Officials Adjust Response As Coronavirus Spreads [Video]South Bay Health Officials Adjust Response As Coronavirus Spreads

A third case of the novel coronavirus reported in Santa Clara County has changed the way the county's Public Health Department is handling the spread of the virus. The county has enlisted and received..

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 02:10Published

