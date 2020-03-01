Minnesota state wrestling finals

From section and substate basketball to state wrestling... it's been a busy day for our kimt news three sports team.

Sports director á kaleb gillock á joins us now with all of today's action./// that's right... lot's of ground to be covered but it all starts in saint paul today as we had seven wrestlers hoping to call themselves state champions.

Káiámát news three sports á zach gilleland á has been at the xcel energy center and has tonight's state championship action.xxx "it's a tournament where wrestlers work their entire careers for.

We're down to our final seven area wrestlers and a win would mean one thing... a state championship."

42 wrestlers will etch their name in the record books tonight.

We start in class a, anthony romero of gmlos taking on walker bents of belgrade brooten elrosa.

It would take just one period, but romero's state title hopes were dashed as bents grabs the pinfall and a championship.

At 145 chatfields seth getzinger against payton handevidt of jackson county central.

Getzinger would grab the lead with these two points..

But handevidt would counter strong with a couple of takedowns to win by an 8á3 decision.

Up to 195, westfield's colton krell would dominate frazee's luke tweeten... grabbing takedown after takedown to win his first state championship.

Moving to double a at 120, byron's maxwell peterson facing totino grace's joey thompson... these two know each other so well but just like the previous two encounters... thompson would come out on top..

Winning by a 7á4 decision.

It's his brother mitchell at 132... he has mankato west's charlie pickell.

Mitchel coulnd't seem to overpower pickell, falling 7á3.

To a pair of komets... bennett berge facing the only wrestler to defeat him this season.

He wouldn't let it happen again as berge defeats simley's gavin nelson 5á2, the sophomore's third state championship.

And at 182, patrick kennedy adds to his hardware... it would go to the distance but kennedy outlast's simley's quayin short... and the senior ends his storied high school career with his fourth state championship.

In st.

Paul, zach gilleland kimt news 3 sports.//