Afghanistan's Taliban, US sign agreement aimed at ending war

Afghanistan's Taliban, US sign agreement aimed at ending war

Afghanistan's Taliban, US sign agreement aimed at ending war

Agreement signed in Qatar's capital, Doha, could result in US troops leaving Afghanistan within 14 months.
US and Taliban sign deal aimed at ending war in Afghanistan

The United States has signed a peace agreement with the Taliban aimed at ending America’s longest...
Belfast Telegraph - Published Also reported by •NewsdayJapan TodayNPR


Inside the US military's historic pre-peace deal week in Afghanistan

Inside the US military's historic pre-peace deal week in AfghanistanKABUL, Afghanistan — The Taliban and United States had just launched a seven-day agreement to...
WorldNews - Published


Trump Wants To Immediately Withdraw Troops From Afghanistan [Video]Trump Wants To Immediately Withdraw Troops From Afghanistan

The U.S. and the Taliban signed an agreement aimed at ending America’s war in Afghanistan. President Donald Trump said he plans to start pulling troops out of Afghanistan immediately. He said:..

U.S. to withdraw troops from Afghanistan in deal [Video]U.S. to withdraw troops from Afghanistan in deal

U.S. and Taliban leaders have signed a peace agreement, the first step in ending the war in Afghanistan.

