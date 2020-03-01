Joe Biden secures crucial victory in South Carolina primary now < > Embed Video Credit: Newsflare STUDIO - Duration: 01:27s - Published Joe Biden secures crucial victory in South Carolina primary Joe Biden won a landslide victory in the South Carolina primary on Saturday, reinvigorating his presidential campaign and establishing himself as the main competitor to Bernie Sanders in the battle for

Joe Biden secures crucial victory in South Carolina primary Joe Biden won a landslide victory in the South Carolina primary on Saturday, reinvigorating his presidential campaign and establishing himself as the main competitor to Bernie Sanders in the battle for the Democratic presidential nomination.







