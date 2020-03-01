Global  

Joe Biden secures crucial victory in South Carolina primary

Joe Biden secures crucial victory in South Carolina primary

Joe Biden secures crucial victory in South Carolina primary

Joe Biden won a landslide victory in the South Carolina primary on Saturday, reinvigorating his presidential campaign and establishing himself as the main competitor to Bernie Sanders in the battle for
Joe Biden secures crucial victory in South Carolina primary

Joe Biden won a landslide victory in the South Carolina primary on Saturday, reinvigorating his presidential campaign and establishing himself as the main competitor to Bernie Sanders in the battle for the Democratic presidential nomination.



