Coronavirus Update: Washington State Declares Emergency After Death, UCONN Students Recalled Back To U.S. now < > Embed Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Duration: 01:58s - Published Coronavirus Update: Washington State Declares Emergency After Death, UCONN Students Recalled Back To U.S. The first confirmed death from coronavirus in the United States comes just as New York State gets the federal OK to start testing locally. CBS2's

Tweets about this Tiger II RT @QuickTake: As Washington State declares a state of emergency over the first U.S. coronavirus death, a crowd of 250+ shoppers gather out… 45 seconds ago QuickTake by Bloomberg As Washington State declares a state of emergency over the first U.S. coronavirus death, a crowd of 250+ shoppers g… https://t.co/PosoRqVmGW 6 minutes ago Shark NewsWires #Coronavirus Update : Two more cases confirmed in King County , Washington state. Both are in a critical condition… https://t.co/7HI3DEYNcy 7 minutes ago KaleidoscopeTech RT @business: JUST IN: The U.S. has reported its first death from the coronavirus. The victim was in Washington State. https://t.co/57fJlhn… 10 minutes ago Mike Klassen Watch live: Washington state officials update on first U.S. coronavirus ... https://t.co/KqW7MF7lhX via @YouTube 12 minutes ago Kay T Watch live: Washington state officials update on first U.S. coronavirus ... https://t.co/wEDU4uvSZT via @YouTube 23 minutes ago John Olsen RT @nbc6: UPDATE! Washington Governor declares a state of emergency over coronavirus: https://t.co/AcjgRb6Uu8 29 minutes ago