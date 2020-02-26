Global  

What’s Next For Joe Biden?

Joe Biden’s campaign adviser and allies say their challenge is now to seize on the momentum from South Carolina.

They want to lock down the moderate wing of the Democratic party, making it a choice between him and Sen.

Bernie Sanders.

According to Politico, Biden told a crowd celebrating his victory: “We’re very much alive.” The campaign will now lean heavily on Rep.

Jim Clyburn, who endorsed Biden before South Carolina voted.
