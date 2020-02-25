Global  

Thirteen new UK coronavirus cases as total climbs to 36

Thirteen new UK coronavirus cases as total climbs to 36

Thirteen new UK coronavirus cases as total climbs to 36

Thirteen new coronavirus cases have been confirmed in the UK as the number of people infected climbed to 36.

The first person in Scotland to be diagnosed is a Tayside resident who recently travelled from Italy – the worst-affected country in Europe.
