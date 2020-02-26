Global  

Biden wins big in South Carolina; Steyer bows out

Biden wins big in South Carolina; Steyer bows out

Biden wins big in South Carolina; Steyer bows out

An outpouring of black voter support propelled Joe Biden to a convincing early victory in South Carolina&apos;s Democratic primary, resurrecting his faltering White House bid.

Biden rolls to big projected South Carolina win, buoyed by black voter support

An outpouring of black voter support propelled Joe Biden to a convincing projected victory in South...
Reuters India - Published

Joe Biden has big lead in South Carolina primary, per Clemson University's Palmetto Poll

Clemson University's Palmetto Poll shows former Vice President Joe Biden with a big lead and Tom...
USATODAY.com - Published


moussechino

Moussechino RT @QTAnon1: Biden wins South Carolina But BS is winning overall. 3 seconds ago

AdmiraltyPirate

brian RT @pixelatedboat: Biden wins South Carolina after voters respond strongly to his campaign slogan, “If suspenders cost a silver nickel then… 14 seconds ago

LeonTriplett

Triplett RT @23dwayne: Joe Biden wins the South Carolina primary, his first-ever victory in three presidential runs https://t.co/kX7l1YX4Aq via @bus… 25 seconds ago

Melissa89431446

Melissa Anne RT @schwartzbCNBC: NEW: Joe Biden bundlers are seeing surge of pledges from new big money donors after his win in South Carolina. Many of… 1 minute ago

Marlene_Danko

Marlene Danko BREAKING: Biden Wins Big In South Carolina Primary https://t.co/3pIQDqixRc via @YouTube 2 minutes ago

Bone_Brake

Hoosier Mama RT @KMGGaryde: ‘We’re alive!’ Joe Biden shouts after campaign-saving, South Carolina primary win Until Super Tuesday When Bernie Sanders w… 2 minutes ago

Nievenegro

I am that... RT @jdmaccoby: [Bernie wins primaries] GOP: ugh Bernie, I would consider voting dem if it was someone like Biden, but ugh not Bernie [Bid… 2 minutes ago

Happyfeet5150

Shannon Needham RT @JonReynolds6: Tom Steyer ends campaign after Biden wins South Carolina primary https://t.co/CYShSvCup6 2 minutes ago


Biden Projected to Win South Carolina Democratic Presidential Primary [Video]Biden Projected to Win South Carolina Democratic Presidential Primary

According to Reuters, Former U.S. Vice President Joe Biden is projected to win the South Carolina Democratic presidential primary on Saturday. Biden is expected to defeat rival Bernie Sanders..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:32Published

Tom Steyer Ends 2020 Democratic Presidential Bid [Video]Tom Steyer Ends 2020 Democratic Presidential Bid

According to Reuters, Tom Steyer on Saturday abandoned his bid for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination. Steyer abandoned his bid after trailing in third place in the South Carolina primary. The..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:40Published

