Iconic Paris Louvre Museum Closes Amid Coronavirus Fears

Iconic Paris Louvre Museum Closes Amid Coronavirus FearsThe Louvre art museum in Paris has survived monarchies, fire and wars.
Louvre Museum in France Closes Due to Coronavirus Fears

The iconic Louvre Museum is temporarily closing due to coronavirus concerns. The museum shut down on...
Workers at Paris' Louvre museum stage walkout after staff meeting about coronavirus

Tourists and art lovers were unable to visit the Louvre in Paris on Sunday as workers staged a...
00qq00qq00

胡麻御飯🍚🍙 RT @theage: Workers at the Louvre in Paris refused to open the iconic museum on Sunday over fears visitors could infect staff with COVID-19… 24 minutes ago

theage

The Age Workers at the Louvre in Paris refused to open the iconic museum on Sunday over fears visitors could infect staff w… https://t.co/keEOYYTNCY 2 hours ago


Louvre museum closes over workers' coronavirus fears [Video]Louvre museum closes over workers' coronavirus fears

Louvre museum closes over workers' coronavirus fears

Louvre Museum Closed, Staff Walk Over Coronavirus [Video]Louvre Museum Closed, Staff Walk Over Coronavirus

PARIS (Reuters) - Tourists and art lovers were unable to visit the Louvre in Paris on Sunday as workers staged a walkout at the world’s most-visited museum after a staff meeting about the coronavirus..

