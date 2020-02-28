Pep Guardiola praises 'special' Manchester City players after Carabao Cup win

Global  

Pep Guardiola hailed his Manchester City players as “something special” after winning the Carabao Cup for a third year in succession.

City held on to beat Aston Villa 2-1 at Wembley after first-half goals from Sergio Aguero and Rodri.

Under Guardiola, City have won eight of the last 11 competitions they have competed in, including two Community Shields.
