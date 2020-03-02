Pete Buttigieg announces end of White House bid

"Our goal has always been to help unify Americans to defeat Donald Trump and to win the era for our values," Buttigieg, 38, said.

"So we must recognize that, at this point in the race, the best way to keep faith with those goals and ideals is to step aside and help bring our party and our country together.

So tonight I am making the difficult decision to suspend my campaign for the presidency." Buttigieg would have been the first openly gay major-party presidential nominee in U.S. history.