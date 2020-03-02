Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Pete Buttigieg > Pete Buttigieg announces end of White House bid

Pete Buttigieg announces end of White House bid

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:10s - Published < > Embed
Pete Buttigieg announces end of White House bid

Pete Buttigieg announces end of White House bid

Pete Buttigieg, who entered the Democratic presidential race as a relative unknown and positioned himself as the future of the party during an improbable rise to the top tier of a crowded 2020 field, planned on Sunday to end his White House bid, a campaign aide said.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Pete Buttigieg announces end of White House bid

"Our goal has always been to help unify Americans to defeat Donald Trump and to win the era for our values," Buttigieg, 38, said.

"So we must recognize that, at this point in the race, the best way to keep faith with those goals and ideals is to step aside and help bring our party and our country together.

So tonight I am making the difficult decision to suspend my campaign for the presidency." Buttigieg would have been the first openly gay major-party presidential nominee in U.S. history.



Recent related news from verified sources

Pete Buttigieg to end White House bid after improbable rise

Pete Buttigieg, who entered the Democratic presidential race as a relative unknown and positioned...
Reuters - Published Also reported by •Newsy



You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Pete Buttigieg Drops Out Of The Race For The White House [Video]Pete Buttigieg Drops Out Of The Race For The White House

Pete Buttigieg was largely an unknown politician before his candidacy for the Democratic nomination.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:36Published

Pete Buttigieg Cancels Dallas Visit Amid Rumors He Will Drop Out Of 2020 Presidential Race [Video]Pete Buttigieg Cancels Dallas Visit Amid Rumors He Will Drop Out Of 2020 Presidential Race

Pete Buttigieg has cancelled his visit to Dallas Sunday amid rumors that he has made a decision to drop out of the 2020 presidential race.

Credit: CBS 11 Dallas     Duration: 03:18Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.