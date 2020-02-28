COVID-19 Coronavirus in Florida

The Florida Department of Health says Florida now has two 'presumptively positive' cases of COVID-19 Coronavirus.

Governor Ron Desantis issued an executive order to direct a public health emergency and a statewide response protocol for the virus.

The CDC is working to confirm each person's results.

One person is from Hillsborough County, and another is from Manatee County.

They are both receiving treatment in isolation.

We're expecting to learn more from Governor DeSantis at a press conference on Monday.