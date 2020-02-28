Global  

COVID-19 Coronavirus in Florida

The Florida Department of Health says Florida now has two &apos;presumptively positive&apos; cases of COVID-19 Coronavirus.

Governor Ron Desantis issued an executive order to direct a public health emergency and a statewide response protocol for the virus.

The CDC is working to confirm each person&apos;s results.

One person is from Hillsborough County, and another is from Manatee County.

They are both receiving treatment in isolation.

We&apos;re expecting to learn more from Governor DeSantis at a press conference on Monday.
