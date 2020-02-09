Global  

Tractors and jet skis share flooded roads in Ireland after Storm Jorge's rainfall

Tractors and jet skis share flooded roads in Ireland after Storm Jorge's rainfall

Tractors and jet skis share flooded roads in Ireland after Storm Jorge's rainfall

Tractors and jet skis shared flooded roads in Ireland on March 1 after Storm Jorge's rainfall left parts of Newport submerged.

Mark Rooney managed to capture this footage as a convoy of jet skis passed a truck ploughing through a flooded road.
