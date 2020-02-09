Tractors and jet skis share flooded roads in Ireland after Storm Jorge's rainfall 2 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: Newsflare - Duration: 00:21s - Published Tractors and jet skis share flooded roads in Ireland after Storm Jorge's rainfall Tractors and jet skis shared flooded roads in Ireland on March 1 after Storm Jorge's rainfall left parts of Newport submerged. Mark Rooney managed to capture this footage as a convoy of jet skis passed a truck ploughing through a flooded road. 0

