Truss: UK will not diminish food standards in US trade deal

Truss: UK will not diminish food standards in US trade deal

Truss: UK will not diminish food standards in US trade deal

International Trade Secretary Liz Truss has insisted the UK will not diminish its food standards in a post-Brexit trade deal with the US.

The comments came on a visit to Smokes Salmon Company in east London.

Report by Alibhaiz.

