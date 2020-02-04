Global  

Child drowns at sea off Greece after Turkey opens border

Child drowns at sea off Greece after Turkey opens border

Child drowns at sea off Greece after Turkey opens border

The first fatalities have been reported in Greece since Turkey opened its border last week to let migrants reach Europe.

A child pulled from the sea after a migrant boat capsized off the island of Lesbos was one of the victims. Adam Reed reports.
