Disney's Artemis Fowl - Official Trailer

Disney's Artemis Fowl - Official Trailer

Disney's Artemis Fowl - Official Trailer

Check out the official trailer for Artemis Fowl starring Ferdia Shaw, Lara McDonnell, Josh Gad, Tamara Smart, Nonso Anozie, Colin Farrel and Judi Dench!

Release Date: May 29, 2020 Artemis Fowl is a science fantasy adventure movie based on the first and second novels in the series of the same name by Eoin Colfer.

Directed by Kenneth Branagh and written by Conor McPherson and Hamish McColl, the film stars Ferdia Shaw, Lara McDonnell, Josh Gad, Tamara Smart, Nonso Anozie, Colin Farrel and Judi Dench.
'Artemis Fowl:' Disney Turns Boy Mastermind From Villain to Hero in First Trailer (Video)

‘Artemis Fowl:’ Disney Turns Boy Mastermind From Villain to Hero in First Trailer (Video)The first trailer for Disney’s adaptation of the fantasy novel “Artemis Fowl” shows the young,...
The Wrap - Published


Q82004yousef1

cosmic The official second trailer for Disney’s ‘Artemis Fowl’ has been released! https://t.co/j9vsNeSa42 2 minutes ago

nanajmbtl5

mumlsss4 RT @CFarrellGermany: Officially confirmed! Colin has a cameo in Disney's Artemis Fowl as Artemis Juniors dad, Mr. Artemis Fowl I . Offic… 6 minutes ago

KateHamArt

Kate Hamernik We Can Not Wait!! #ArtemisFowl Disney’s Artemis Fowl | Official Trailer https://t.co/Mk6YHCWyud via @YouTube 14 minutes ago

themoviebox

TheMovieBox.Net Disney’s “Artemis Fowl” Official Trailer — New Kid-Friendly Action Fantasy Movie starring Ferdia Shaw with Colin Fa… https://t.co/VrhZkboodI 15 minutes ago

FandomWire

FandomWire Official trailer for @Disney's Artemis Fowl! @artemisfowl #ArtemisFowl https://t.co/dS5GOS0wIG 28 minutes ago

Xcalibur24

LeAlec Murray Disney’s Artemis Fowl | Official Trailer https://t.co/0QFZxSfuNC via @YouTube 40 minutes ago

HotStumbles

Whats Hot on Stumble Disney's Artemis Fowl (2020) | Official Poster | Ferdia Shaw, Josh Gad, Colin Farell, and Judi Dench https://t.co/wf0pT6Ldpg 46 minutes ago

famose247

Famose247.com Watch ARTEMIS FOWL Official Trailer (NEW, 2020) Disney Movie HD https://t.co/Seb04zzVzi https://t.co/eGc9Db3qii 48 minutes ago


'Artemis Fowl' Official Trailer (2020)

Disney's adaptation of the beloved book series comes to theaters May 29, 2020

Credit: Pop Culture by In the Know     Duration: 02:25Published

Disney's Artemis Fowl Movie Trailer

Disney’s Artemis Fowl Movie Trailer HD Remember the name. It’s Fowl. #ArtemisFowl. Disney’s “Artemis Fowl,” based on the beloved book by Eoin Colfer, is a fantastical, spellbinding..

Credit: Teaser Trailer     Duration: 02:21Published

