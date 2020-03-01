Global  

Louvre Museum Closed Amid Coronavirus Concerns

Louvre Museum Closed Amid Coronavirus ConcernsThe Louvre museum in Paris shut its doors to the public early on Monday.
Virus fears close down France's famed Louvre Museum

The spreading coronavirus epidemic has shut down France's Louvre Museum, with workers who guard its...
CBC.ca - Published Also reported by •SeattlePI.comSeattle Times


Louvre Museum in France Closes Due to Coronavirus Fears

The iconic Louvre Museum is temporarily closing due to coronavirus concerns. The museum shut down on...
Just Jared - Published Also reported by •ReutersFrance 24WorldNews



cheriguy11

cheri guy RT @business: The Louvre museum in Paris remains closed as staff decline to turn up because of worries over the coronavirus outbreak https:… 54 seconds ago

rashidaldosari

rashid al dosari RT @Reuters: The Louvre museum in Paris remains shut amid coronavirus fears https://t.co/B4ZB4KBLnc https://t.co/LI5SKKao6C 8 minutes ago

KUTV2News

KUTV 2News he Louvre Museum was closed again Monday as management was meeting with staff worried about the spread of the new v… https://t.co/84tKahGGge 58 minutes ago

granny_belle

Granny Belle RT @FOXBaltimore: MUSEUM CLOSED: The Louvre Museum was closed again Monday as management was meeting with staff worried about the spread of… 1 hour ago

FOXBaltimore

FOX Baltimore MUSEUM CLOSED: The Louvre Museum was closed again Monday as management was meeting with staff worried about the spr… https://t.co/vEPRwWAR9I 1 hour ago

ana_captures

ana_captures 👑🍀🌸🍃🌏 RT @BloombergAU: The Louvre museum in central Paris remained closed on Monday as staff declined to turn up because of worries over the coro… 1 hour ago


Louvre museum closed again as workers worry over coronavirus [Video]Louvre museum closed again as workers worry over coronavirus

The Louvre museum in Paris shut its doors to art lovers and tourists for a second day on Monday as management held talks with workers over the risks associated with coronavirus.

Iconic Paris Louvre Museum Closes Amid Coronavirus Fears [Video]Iconic Paris Louvre Museum Closes Amid Coronavirus Fears

The Louvre art museum in Paris has survived monarchies, fire and wars.

