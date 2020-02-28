Klopp dismissive of rumours that coronavirus could halt title bid

SHOWS: LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND, UK (MARCH 2, 2020) (REUTERS - ACCESS ALL) 1.

It's the physical demands of the season, stuff like this, when are the games, how are the boys in that moment, physical levels, stuff like this, injuries, come back from injuries, stuff like this, it was always like this, yes, with the exception of the last replay against Shrewsbury as we all know, but apart from that, it was always the same, it will be like this as well." STORY: Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp denied that some of his team's fans are "paranoid" over allegations that the team's charge to the Premier League title could be halted by the coronavirus.

Despite a 3-0 defeat at Watford on Saturday (February 29) which ended Liverpool's 44-match unbeaten run in the league, the Reds are still 22 points clear of second-placed Manchester City and only need four wins from their remaining ten games to ensure they win their first top level title since 1990.

With the coronavirus now causing the cancellation of some sports events including Serie A matches in Italy last weekend, there has been some speculation that this could happen in Britain, possibly disrupting the Premier League season.

"Some newspaper always to write something, but when I saw it first time, I really thought 'wow', reading something somebody thinks something like that - no, Liverpool fans are not silly enough to believe in these things," said Klopp on Monday (March 2).

Saturday's surprise loss ended Liverpool's chances of overtaking Arsenal's record of 49 successive Premier League games unbeaten, but Klopp said that the squad were not bothered about the record, although he admitted that he was not happy with the team's performance.

Liverpool now travel to Chelsea on Tuesday (March 3) in the fifth round of the FA Cup, having squeezed through 1-0 in a replay against third-tier Shrewsbury Town in the previous round when Klopp fielded their Under-23 players.

Apart from that particular match, Klopp said "we've always played the team who gave us the best opportunity to go to the next round", indicating he will be selecting a stronger team against Chelsea.

(Production: Mike Brock)