New York City Responds To First Confirmed Coronavirus Case

New York City Responds To First Confirmed Coronavirus Case

New York City Responds To First Confirmed Coronavirus Case

Mayor Bill de Blasio rallied with city officials at the Office of Emergency Management, laying out how each agency would react with a quickly escalating coronavirus spread.

CBS2's Hazel Sanchez reports.
Recent related news from verified sources

New York confirms first coronavirus case; U.S. ramps up preparations

New York state confirmed its first positive coronavirus test, Governor Andrew Cuomo said on Sunday...
Reuters - Published Also reported by •Mediaite


New York scaling up coronavirus tests after first reported case, Cuomo says

New York City reported its first coronavirus patient, a health care worker returning from Iran. New...
CBS News - Published


Recent related videos from verified sources

