Banana Split movie

Banana Split movie

Banana Split movie

Banana Split movie | Official Trailer (HD) | Vertical Entertainment Plot synopsis: Over the course of a summer, two teenage girls develop the perfect kindred spirit friendship, with one big problem: one of them is dating the other's ex.

Starring: Hannah Marks, Meagan Kimberly Smith, Dylan Sprouse, Luke Spencer Roberts and Jacob Batalon Directed by: Benjamin Kasulke
Dylan Sprouse Goes Shirtless in New 'Banana Split' Still - Exclusive Photos!

Dylan Sprouse stars in the new comedy Banana Split and JustJared.com is premiering some exclusive...
Just Jared - Published Also reported by •Just Jared Jr



bitterblur_

drampa Banana Split looks interesting but will we ever have a teen movie with uh idk TEENS?! DYLAN SPROUSE ISSA BIG MAN D… https://t.co/giobKUSnVs 16 minutes ago

yepbuggie

b.k RT @DylanSprUpdates: Hello everybody we have good news here! The trailer for Banana Split is finally out, check it out: https://t.co/3KJzRu… 17 minutes ago

DylanSprUpdates

Dylan Sprouse Updates Hello everybody we have good news here! The trailer for Banana Split is finally out, check it out:… https://t.co/KQzNkEYTX1 2 hours ago

Italiajin21

HIDE ღ❤ღ꒰･‿･๑꒱㌰㌰official BANANA SPLIT Official Trailer (2020) Dylan Sprouse, Teen Movie HD https://t.co/Rj88LHPtAW 2 hours ago

TrailersSource

Trailers source BANANA SPLIT Official Trailer 2020 Dylan Sprouse Movie https://t.co/qUeeJDbfOj via @YouTube 4 hours ago

ayudacagatayul1

💙CataUlusoyOcchiato💜🇨🇴 RT @FilmTrailerZone: BANANA SPLIT Official Trailer (2020) Dylan Sprouse, Comedy Movie https://t.co/wKofP9DDJn via @YouTube 5 hours ago

fangames100

fangames BANANA SPLIT Official Trailer 2020 Dylan Sprouse Movie https://t.co/CjvxzsMLeO via @YouTube 5 hours ago

VkngdmV

VkngdmV BANANA SPLIT Official Trailer (2020) Dylan Sprouse, Teen Movie HD https://t.co/bYRCOSr221 5 hours ago

