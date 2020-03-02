Global  

50 Cent Plans To Executive Produce & Finish Pop Smoke's Album

Pop Smoke’s first posthumous album may have found its executive producer.

50 Cent volunteered for the role and announced his intentions to finish the late rapper’s LP via Instagram on Sunday (March 1).

