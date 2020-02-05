Woman Walks Past Spitting Cobra Without Realising

This is the heartstopping moment a woman walks past a COBRA hiding in her driveway - without noticing it poised to strike.

Juthamas Tangthongkham, 33, pulled up and was confused by her two pet dogs barking constantly at her home in Ang Thong, central Thailand She stepped out of her car - just inches from a deadly snake that had reared up and was ready to attack after being threatened by the two dogs.

CCTV shows how Juthamas walked back then screamed with fright when she almost stepped on the snake - which hissed and spat venom at her face.

Juthamas, who says her glasses prevented the venom from touching her eyes, ran inside the house and went back with a broom to try and scare the snake away.

Rescue workers arrived on Monday (Feb 3) morning and were unable to find the 6ft long black and white cobra.

However, Juthams was determined to catch the serpent and made the wranglers smash the concrete floor.

They spent almost an hour before the 6ft long spitting snake was found hiding in a small crevice under the flood.

Juthamas said she was lucky that she did not lost her eyesight after the snake spat venom at her.

She said: "I can't believe how close I was to the cobra.

If it had bit me, I could have died because nobodoy was home at the time.

It spat its venom at me but luckily I wear glasses so I was protected.

"I couldn't risk having the cobra near my house again so I made the recuse volunteers find it, even thought it meant smashing the floor.'' The snake wranglers caught the cobra and dragged it away from the property.

It has now been released into woodland several miles away.