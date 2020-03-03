Global  

Will Last-Minute Endorsements Boost Biden On Super Tuesday?

Three major players endorsed Joe Biden within a couple hours of one another Monday in Dallas.

Will the last-minute shift carry Joe Biden?
Buttigieg and Klobuchar Endorse Biden, Aiming to Slow Sanders

DALLAS — In a last-minute bid to unite the moderate wing of the Democratic Party, Sen. Amy...
Seattle Times - Published


Moderate Democrats Unite, Backing Former V.P Joe Biden [Video]Moderate Democrats Unite, Backing Former V.P Joe Biden

Moderate Democrats Unite, Backing Former V.P Joe Biden

Credit: CBS 11 Dallas     Duration: 02:05Published

Democrat Joe Biden Holds Campaign Rally In Dallas Ahead Of Super Tuesday; Gets Endorsements From 3 Former Candidates [Video]Democrat Joe Biden Holds Campaign Rally In Dallas Ahead Of Super Tuesday; Gets Endorsements From 3 Former Candidates

"If you'll have my back, I'll have yours," Biden said moments after taking the microphone.

Credit: CBS 11 Dallas     Duration: 03:04Published

