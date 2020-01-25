Global  

CNN Analyst Predicts Trump Will Dump Pence

During a panel at the American Israel Public Affairs Committee, CNN political analyst Paul Begala predicted that President Donald Trump will name a new vice president by July.
Trump to name Nikki Haley as running mate, CNN analyst predicts

Jerusalem Post - Published


