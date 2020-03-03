Simpli.fi’s Sareyko: Educating Clients Improves Confidence and Business

SAN JUAN, PR– Simpli.fi, a programmatic advertising and DSP platform launched 10 years ago, has been building trust with local media as it helps lead it into the new ways of the market.

“With change, there’s a lot of education,” says Sandra Sareyko, the vp of platform sales, advanced TV and addressable at Simpli.fi, during an on-stage town hall in conversation with Furious Corp founder and CEO Ashley Swartz at the Beet Retreat in San Juan.

Investing in the education of its clients when it comes to learning the ropes of programmatic – Simpli.fi has its own educational portal – helps improve the performance of its clients by providing confidence.

That then drive Simpli.fi’s business upwards.

As of this conversation, Simpli.fi was running 130,000 campaigns across 4,000 advertisers, with 17,000 OTT campaigns in January with a completion rate of 96%.

At the core of Simpli.fi’s model is privacy and transparency, Sareyko says.

“Folks want to know what they are buying and how much they’re paying.

We can report at the data point level.

We bid, optimize and report at a granular level.” That’s made the platform prime for local media and businesses.

Sareyko says Simpli.fi is the premiere platform for local media groups, and that it recently launched a foot traffic attribution tool for cross-device measurement.

