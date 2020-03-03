The Trump Administration Says Medicare And Medicaid May Not Cover Coronavirus Treatment

The Trump administration said that it is "looking" at what coronavirus treatments will be covered by Medicaid and Medicare.

Administrator of the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services said the agency may not be able to pay for treatments.

"We are looking at what we cover and clarifying the types of products and services".

Seema Verma Administrator of the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services Business insider reports Verma made the comments during a press briefing held by Vice President Mike Pence on Monday.

This opens the door to the possibility that older Americans would have to pay up to receive medical treatment.

This comes just days after Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar declined to promise that a vaccine would be affordable.