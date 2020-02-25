Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > International Olympic Committee > IOC confident of Tokyo Games success despite coronavirus, says Bach

IOC confident of Tokyo Games success despite coronavirus, says Bach

Video Credit: Reuters - Sports - Duration: 02:10s - Published < > Embed
IOC confident of Tokyo Games success despite coronavirus, says Bach

IOC confident of Tokyo Games success despite coronavirus, says Bach

Olympic chief Thomas Bach insists the Tokyo Olympics will go ahead on time despite the coronavirus outbreak.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

IOC confident of Tokyo Games success despite coronavirus, says Bach

SHOWS: LAUSANNE, SWITZERLAND (MARCH 3, 2020) (REUTERS - ACCESS ALL) 1.

IOC PRESIDENT, THOMAS BACH ARRIVING TO MAKE STATEMENT 2.

(SOUNDBITE) (English) IOC PRESIDENT, THOMAS BACH, SAYING: "Following a very comprehensive discussion today in the executive board the IOC remains fully committed to the success of the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020.

There is a task force in place since mid-February and following the regular information from this task force which consists of the IOC, the organising committee, the host city of Tokyo, the government of Japan, in particular the World Health Organisation, we remain very confident with regard to the success of these Olympic Games Tokyo 2020.

I would like to thank everybody in this task force for the very constructive way of co-operation.

Of course we will continue this regular consultation with this joint task force to be able to address any development which may occur.

I would like to encourage all the athletes to continue their preparation for the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020with great confidence and with full steam.

We on our side, we will continue to support the athletes and their NOCs, also with a regular update on information which we will provide on the Athlete365 website which is open to the athletes, their NOCs and everybody interested so that the latest information is always available for everybody concerned.

Thank you very much." 3.

BACH WALKING AWAY STORY: The International Olympic Committee (IOC)'s president and executive board gave further strong backing on Tuesday (March 3) to this year's Tokyo Olympics, with no talk of a postponement or move due to the coronavirus outbreak.

IOC President Thomas Bach made a statement on behalf of himseld and the executive board saying: "the IOC remains fully committed to the success of the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020".

The 66-year-old German lawyer and former Olympic fencing champion has a firm grip on IOC decision-making and is known for sticking to his guns in adversity.

Both Tokyo 2020 Olympics organisers and the IOC have repeatedly stressed that the July 24-Aug.

9 Games will go ahead as planned despite the outbreak, and that there is no plan B.

However, multiple sports events around the world have been cancelled during the epidemic, which has killed more than 3,000 people in China and spread to more than 60 nations including Japan where infections are near 1,000 and 12 people have died.

And earlier on Tuesday, Japan's Olympics minister Seiko Hashimoto acknowledged that Tokyo's contract would allow for a postponement until the end of the year.

Despite concerns over possible health risks to spectators and participants, the Olympic body is unwilling to publicly discuss any other option, such as cancellation or postponement, knowing that would throw the Games into confusion.

Tokyo has pumped in more than $12 billion to organise the event while billions more were spent on related projects.

(Production: Miguel Pereira/ Tim Hart/Jim Hatley)



Recent related news from verified sources

IOC confident of Tokyo Games success despite coronavirus

The International Olympic Committee (IOC)'s president and executive board gave further strong backing...
Reuters - Published

Coronavirus Could Lead IOC To Cancel Tokyo Games

Coronavirus Could Lead IOC To Cancel Tokyo GamesWatch VideoAn Olympics official said the 2020 Tokyo Games could be canceled if the coronavirus...
Newsy - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

newsr_IN

NewsR IOC confident of Tokyo Games success despite coronavirus, says Bach: https://t.co/6hF0uymr0R #CoronaVirusSeattle #coronavirusaustralia 3 seconds ago

gaiastellar

村上あこ RT @beeeryo: IOC's President Bach on Tokyo Olympic Games. "We remain very confident with regard to the success of this Olympic Games Tokyo… 39 seconds ago

MihoMel

Miho K RT @BBCWorld: "The IOC remains fully committed to the success of the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020" Thomas Bach, President of the International… 3 minutes ago

MaryKoontz9

Mary Koontz RT @Reuters: ‘The IOC remains fully committed to the success of the Olympic Games #Tokyo2020,’ says IOC President Thomas Bach despite #coro… 11 minutes ago

New_Narrative

Mike Walker ‘The IOC remains fully committed to the success of the Olympic Games #Tokyo2020,’ says IOC President Thomas Bach de… https://t.co/5Bez2qLzsp 13 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Tokyo Olympics could be axed if coronavirus not controlled [Video]Tokyo Olympics could be axed if coronavirus not controlled

TOKYO — In what would be considered a major blow, Dick Pound, senior IOC member, says the Tokyo Olympic Games could be canceled if the you-know-what's-it-19 isn't under control. The Guardian reports..

Credit: TomoNews US     Duration: 01:30Published

Amid coronavirus fear, African boxers vie for 2020 Olympic berths [Video]Amid coronavirus fear, African boxers vie for 2020 Olympic berths

In Senegal, Africa's best boxers are still trying to qualify for Tokyo 2020 despite doubts of cancellations because of the coronavirus.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:13Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.