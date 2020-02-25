SHOWS: LAUSANNE, SWITZERLAND (MARCH 3, 2020) (REUTERS - ACCESS ALL) 1.

IOC PRESIDENT, THOMAS BACH ARRIVING TO MAKE STATEMENT

(SOUNDBITE) (English) IOC PRESIDENT, THOMAS BACH, SAYING: "Following a very comprehensive discussion today in the executive board the IOC remains fully committed to the success of the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020.

There is a task force in place since mid-February and following the regular information from this task force which consists of the IOC, the organising committee, the host city of Tokyo, the government of Japan, in particular the World Health Organisation, we remain very confident with regard to the success of these Olympic Games Tokyo 2020.

I would like to thank everybody in this task force for the very constructive way of co-operation.

Of course we will continue this regular consultation with this joint task force to be able to address any development which may occur.

I would like to encourage all the athletes to continue their preparation for the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020with great confidence and with full steam.

We on our side, we will continue to support the athletes and their NOCs, also with a regular update on information which we will provide on the Athlete365 website which is open to the athletes, their NOCs and everybody interested so that the latest information is always available for everybody concerned.

BACH WALKING AWAY

BACH WALKING AWAY STORY: The International Olympic Committee (IOC)'s president and executive board gave further strong backing on Tuesday (March 3) to this year's Tokyo Olympics, with no talk of a postponement or move due to the coronavirus outbreak.

IOC President Thomas Bach made a statement on behalf of himseld and the executive board saying: "the IOC remains fully committed to the success of the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020".

The 66-year-old German lawyer and former Olympic fencing champion has a firm grip on IOC decision-making and is known for sticking to his guns in adversity.

Both Tokyo 2020 Olympics organisers and the IOC have repeatedly stressed that the July 24-Aug.

9 Games will go ahead as planned despite the outbreak, and that there is no plan B.

However, multiple sports events around the world have been cancelled during the epidemic, which has killed more than 3,000 people in China and spread to more than 60 nations including Japan where infections are near 1,000 and 12 people have died.

And earlier on Tuesday, Japan's Olympics minister Seiko Hashimoto acknowledged that Tokyo's contract would allow for a postponement until the end of the year.

Despite concerns over possible health risks to spectators and participants, the Olympic body is unwilling to publicly discuss any other option, such as cancellation or postponement, knowing that would throw the Games into confusion.

Tokyo has pumped in more than $12 billion to organise the event while billions more were spent on related projects.

