Free feminine hygiene products to be in West Lafayette public bathrooms

Free feminine hygiene products to be in West Lafayette public bathrooms

Free feminine hygiene products to be in West Lafayette public bathrooms

Free feminine hygiene products will now be in the majority of West Lafayette city bathrooms.
Free feminine hygiene products to be in West Lafayette public bathrooms

Now be in the majority of west lafayette city bathrooms. this includes park restrooms, the new city hall and west lafayette public schools.

A resolution passed tonight at west lafayette city council in favor of making tampons and sanitary napkins as readily available as toilet paper and soap.

As we previously reported, kathy parker and shannon kang helped spark this conversation.

Purdue adopted its version of this resolution at the end of january.

West lafayette mayor john dennis says he's happy the city is moving forward with this.

People from my generation we find it relatively awkward to talk about personal hygiene habits but it takes bold people like kathy and shannon to be able to take that to the forefront.

Kang says free-the- tampons.org inspired her to bring this to the council.

It's goal is to drive demand for freely- accessible tampons and pads in restrooms outside the home.

