Waymo Raises $2.25 Billion in First External Round of Funding

The self-driving car company Waymo announced it has raised $2.25 billion in its first external investment round of funding and the fresh funds will go toward hiring staff, investments in technology, and global operation.

The investments were led by its parent company Alphabet, Andreessen Horowitz, and AutoNation.
