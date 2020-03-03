Global  

WEB EXTRA: Drone Captures Tennessee Tornado Damage

WEB EXTRA: Drone Captures Tennessee Tornado Damage

WEB EXTRA: Drone Captures Tennessee Tornado Damage

A tornado tore through Nashville, TN early Tuesday morning.

The severe weather damaged homes and businesses, including The Basement East, a live music venue and home to one of the city's "I Believe in Nashville" murals.

The Nashville Fire Department said there were injuries and fatalities, and dozens of collapsed buildings.
