Video Credit: Wibbitz Studio - Duration: 00:49s
Grammy CEO Deborah Dugan Officially Terminated The Recording Academy announced Dugan's dismissal in a letter to members on Monday.

'Rolling Stone' reports that the termination was due to "two exhaustive, costly investigations relating to Ms. Dugan." The academy also cited, "consistent management deficiencies and failures, and other factors." Dugan was placed on administrative leave following misconduct allegations on January 16.

Once placed on leave, she filed a complaint accusing the Grammy voting process of being "rigged."
Recent related news from verified sources

Deborah Dugan fired by Recording Academy

The Recording Academy, which runs the Grammy Awards, has fired CEO Deborah Dugan. She had been placed...
CBS News - Published Also reported by •Billboard.com


Recording Academy fires ousted CEO, citing investigations

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Recording Academy on Monday fired Deborah Dugan, its former president who...
SeattlePI.com - Published Also reported by •Seattle TimesCBS News



