Grammy CEO Deborah Dugan Officially Terminated The Recording Academy announced Dugan's dismissal in a letter to members on Monday.

'Rolling Stone' reports that the termination was due to "two exhaustive, costly investigations relating to Ms. Dugan." The academy also cited, "consistent management deficiencies and failures, and other factors." Dugan was placed on administrative leave following misconduct allegations on January 16.

Once placed on leave, she filed a complaint accusing the Grammy voting process of being "rigged."