Washington Post: Senators Seek To Reveal Evidence In Khashoggi Killing 1 week ago < > Embed Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 01:26s - Published Washington Post: Senators Seek To Reveal Evidence In Khashoggi Killing Senate Intelligence Committee investigating the killing of Jamal Khashoggi wants to declassify materials on the alleged role of Saudi Crown Prince. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Recent related news from verified sources

You Might Like

Tweets about this Rich Justice RT @Newsy: The Washington Post reports that intelligence officials say the Saudi crown prince had a direct role in the plot to kill journal… 1 week ago Richard M Dennis Washington Post: Senators Seek To Reveal Evidence In Khashoggi Killing https://t.co/xUrXXWsCoT #SmartNews 1 week ago Newsy The Washington Post reports that intelligence officials say the Saudi crown prince had a direct role in the plot to… https://t.co/mPzBBHmWW5 1 week ago