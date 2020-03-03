Lampard: Gilmour? What a performance 52 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Duration: 00:55s - Published Lampard: Gilmour? What a performance Chelsea head coach Frank Lampard was full of praise for Billy Gilmour after the 18-year-old's man-of-the-match display in the 2-0 win over Liverpool. 0

