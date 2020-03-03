'At least 8 died due to swine flu in Meerut': CMO Rajkumar 33 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 01:57s - Published 'At least 8 died due to swine flu in Meerut': CMO Rajkumar Swine flu has spread in UP with death toll reaching eight. Over 70 positive cases of swine flu reported in Meerut. On February 29, a team from UP Directorate of Health Services visited Meerut. The team conducted a survey at the medical college in Meerut. 0

