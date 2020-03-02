Immigration Czar Cuccinelli's Appointment Dubbed Illegal

A federal judge has ruled Ken Cuccinelli was appointed to his job unlawfully.

Now, Business Insider reports the policies of President Donald Trump's top immigration official must be "set aside." Cuccinelli was appointed as the acting director of the US Citizenship and Immigration Services last June.

However, federal vacancy rules required the "first assistant" step into the acting director role instead.

Immigration advocates sued the Trump administration last year over Cuccinelli's asylum policies.

They argued the policies couldn't be valid because Cuccinelli's appointment itself was not valid.

The lawsuit alleged that Cuccinelli's appointment violated the Federal Vacancies Reform Act and the Constitution.

On Sunday, the judge agreed, ruling that Trump bypassed USCIS' chain of command by appointing Cuccinelli.