Biden Swoops In On California To Target Sanders, Bloomberg

US Democratic presidential contender Joe Biden took his resurgent campaign to California on Tuesday.

It was a last-minute push to take a piece out of front-runner Bernie Sandersโ€™ momentum.

California is a tantalizing prize in Super Tuesday elections in 14 states.

After a landslide victory in South Carolina, Biden hopes to muscle aside upstart former NYC mayor Michael Bloomberg.

According to Reuters, Biden also was trying to consolidate support from California moderates.