BURDEN Film Clip - Protest

BURDEN Film Clip - Protest Reverend David Kennedy (Forest Whitaker) welcomes Klansman Mike Burden (Garrett Hedlund) into his home.

Burden is in select theaters February 28.

----- Academy Award winner Forest Whitaker (The Butler, Black Panther) and Garrett Hedlund (Mudbound) star in a powerful and timely true-story of faith and love overcoming hate.

Set in a small South Carolina town scarred from deep-rooted racism in the mid-nineties, an unlikely friendship forms when an African American Reverend (Whitaker) shelters Mike Burden (Hedlund) a KKK member, along with his girlfriend Judy, a single mother played by Andrea Riseborough.

Through his faith and love, Reverend Kennedy helps Mike leave his violent past in the Klan ultimately helping to heal the community.

From Oscar®-nominated filmmaker Robbie Brenner (Dallas Buyers Club) and writer/director Andrew Heckler, BURDEN features incredible performances by Forest Whitaker, Garrett Hedlund, Andrea Riseborough, Tom Wilkinson, Tess Harper, Crystal Fox and Usher Raymond.

In Select Theaters February 28th 2020.

Directed by: Andrew Heckler Cast: Garrett Hedlund, Forest Whitaker, Andrea Riseborough with Usher Raymond and Tom Wilkinson
