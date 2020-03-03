Bernie supports rally in St. Paul

Global  

Hopefuls... minnesota voters are eager to see how their favorite is doing.

Kimt news three's calyn thompson is live at a watch party in st.

Paul.

Calyn á what's the atmosphere like there?xxx live katie and george á the mood is hopeful here at a brewery in st.

Paul.

A majority of the people here are bernie sanders supporters.

That's not surprising as bernie did win the caucuses here in minnesota back in 20á16.

The associated press has declared joe biden the winner in minnesota... but delegates are yet to be assigned.

Even with recent endorsements of biden from amy klobuchar and pete buttigieg... bernie supporters are not giving up.xxx the establishment with biden and pete and amy á comin together like that and really coming against bernie, they're throwing everything against him and we're not going to let them win.

Themes that consistently come up with bernie sanders' supporters include his stance on climate change á health care for all á and canceling student debt.

Live in st.

Paul á calyn thompson á kimt news 3./// thank you calyn.

Sanders did win in minnesota back in 20á16's caucuses á over hillary clinton./// let's take a live look over




