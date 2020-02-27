Global  

Colorado's Republican Presidential Primary Goes To Donald Trump

The win marks the first time Trump has won an election within the state of Colorado.
Go with your head or your heart? Colorado voters struggle to decide in presidential primary

Some Coloradans are waiting to vote as they watch the fluid Democratic presidential primary -- and...
Denver Post - Published

More than 420,000 voters have already cast their ballots in Washington’s presidential primary

The contested Democratic presidential race, with 13 candidates on the ballot here, has drawn more...
Seattle Times - Published


