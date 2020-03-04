Global  

Biden Gets Boost Of Delegates From Super Tuesday

Biden Gets Boost Of Delegates From Super Tuesday

Biden Gets Boost Of Delegates From Super Tuesday

Former Vice President Joe Biden continued his success from South Carolina on Super Tuesday.

Super Tuesday offers nearly one-third of the total number of delegates needed to win the party’s nomination.

According to Reuters, Biden is set to win Alabama, Arkansas, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Virginia.

Biden received a boost of supporters with endorsement from Pete Buttigieg and Amy Klobuchar, who both dropped out of the race.
