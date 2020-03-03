Global  

Trump says he had a 'very good talk' with Taliban leader

Trump says he had a 'very good talk' with Taliban leader

Trump says he had a 'very good talk' with Taliban leader

U.S. President Donald Trump told reporters outside of the White House on Tuesday, “I spoke to the leader of the Taliban today.

We had a good conversation.”
Trump says he had 'good talk' with Taliban leader in first discussion between US president and group since 9/11

"We've agreed there's no violence. We don't want violence", the President said
Trump: I Had a ‘Very Good Talk With the Leader of the Taliban’

President Donald Trump told reporters on Tuesday that he spoke to the leader of the Taliban,...
President Trump Says He Spoke With Taliban Leader [Video]President Trump Says He Spoke With Taliban Leader

​President Donald Trump said the two leaders agreed that &quot;we don&apos;t want violence,&quot; but that &quot;we&apos;ll see what happens&quot; with a peace deal.

Trump Says He Had A 'Very Good' Discussion With Taliban's Leader [Video]Trump Says He Had A 'Very Good' Discussion With Taliban's Leader

President Trump held a briefing.

