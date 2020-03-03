Fed delivers surprise rate cut to combat coronavirus risk 2 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 02:33s - Published Fed delivers surprise rate cut to combat coronavirus risk Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said the economic outlook is at risk due to the coronavirus outbreak, which led the Fed to slash interest rates by half a percentage point on Tuesday in an emergency move to prevent the global economy from sliding into a recession. Conway G. Gittens reports.

