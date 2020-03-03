Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Fed delivers surprise rate cut to combat coronavirus risk

Fed delivers surprise rate cut to combat coronavirus risk

Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 02:33s - Published < > Embed
Fed delivers surprise rate cut to combat coronavirus risk

Fed delivers surprise rate cut to combat coronavirus risk

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said the economic outlook is at risk due to the coronavirus outbreak, which led the Fed to slash interest rates by half a percentage point on Tuesday in an emergency move to prevent the global economy from sliding into a recession.

Conway G.

Gittens reports.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Fin24.com | Surprise Fed rate cut gives the rand a much-needed boost

Wall Street stocks gyrated Tuesday after the Federal Reserve announced a large interest rate cut to...
News24 - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

One_News_Page

One News Page Fed delivers surprise rate cut to combat coronavirus risk: https://t.co/heBSN477Dc #FederalReserve #ratecut 14 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Surprise Fed rate cut fails to end stock gloom [Video]Surprise Fed rate cut fails to end stock gloom

U.S. stocks tumbled nearly 3 percent on Tuesday after a surprise half percentage-point rate cut sparked fear the global economy may be headed for tougher times because of the coronavirus outbreak. ..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 02:17Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.