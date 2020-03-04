‘Millennial Burnout Coach’ charges the stressed-out $2,000 to find their inner zen 37 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: SWNS STUDIO - Duration: 04:32s - Published ‘Millennial Burnout Coach’ charges the stressed-out $2,000 to find their inner zen A 'Millennial Burnout Coach' is charging stressed-out young professionals $2,000 to help them find their inner zen. Charlene Rymsha, 43, runs a company called Everyday Coherence in New York, and business is booming. The program bypasses traditional talk therapy in favor of a detailed schedule of "mental wellness exercises" such as daily meditation and writing gratitude journals. The aim is for participants to "strike a balance between action and rest". "We definitely live in a burnout culture," she said. "We are continuously working at an increasing pace."I chose millennial burnout because that was the population that was drawn to my work. Millennials are highly-educated and believe in having a great life."Systemically, there's a lot of pressure because of different aspects like the 2008 economic crisis and having a tough time finding jobs."Neurologically, millennials are the first generation to grow up with the internet at their fingertips. In a way they came up in a place where you're always on, all the time."In the past, we had to be with our emotions. We'd call a friend or go on a walk. Being able to do those things was really soothing on the nervous system."This generation was always able to hop into a chatroom. There was no way for them to be okay with boredom." Rymsha's career began as a psychotherapist, she then transitioned into clinical social work before focusing on millennial burnout. "My background is relatively unconventional," she said. "I used to work with clients with traumatic stress and as wonderful as talk therapy is, I wanted to do something more integrated."Rymsha's course, which launched in 2018, takes place online and is eight weeks long. It features morning meditation videos, directions for nightly relaxation and two weekly group meetings via webcam. "The idea is to integrate all of this into your daily schedule. "They also have access to me via email on an ongoing 24/7 basis."The cost of the program is usually $2,000 or $250/week, but Rymsha operates Everyday Coherence on a sliding scale, providing needs-based discounts. "I've a couple of people I charged nothing, but usually they pay at least $500," she said. "Investing money is another way of keeping people accountable. "It's about helping people to create a practice. "As humans we tend to be averse to change. We like what's going on now because the unknown can be frightening. A coach helps people move beyond that fear and create real change." Jennifer Brick, 37, [shown in the video] is one of Rymsha's current clients."I grew up in the generation where we were technologically connected and where the demands of the workforce and of life really started to shift," she said. "I don't know any millennial who isn't putting in 60 hours of work a week. "I definitely considered myself burnt out when I met Charlene."I felt like talk therapy was valuable, but it didn't give me practical tools that integrated into my life."When asked what the biggest benefit of this course is, Brick said it was "having a daily awareness about how connected [she is] with [her] thoughts and [her] actual presence." Jenn Cullen, 37, found Everyday Coherence through a friend of Rymsha. "In mid-November, 2019, I did her burnout course," said Cullen, a music teacher from Charlottetown, Canada. "I'd been doing talk therapy for many years off and on. The course appealed to me because of the daily coaching."It was also intensive; I had to buckle in and was accountable to Charlene. This was the icing on the cake. "Every day you're expected to do a morning meditation and each week you'll have a meditation that's geared towards what you're focusing on."You also had to write down three new things you were grateful for each day. I still write in the gratitude journal. "Charlene also taught us that an emotion can go through you really fast and that if you let it pass through you it won't take you down."For me the effect was pretty instantaneous. Everybody around me was like 'you seem more joyful and settled.'"There's not as much yelling or frustration in our house. I've added more physical activities. I'm exercising more and spending more time outside."I'm a mom of two boys and I'm in an industry with a lot of burnout."I think burnout is a lot more prevalent now, because of the demands that are on us." Rymsha currently has six clients whom she coaches from her home in the Upper West Side of Manhattan. Her forthcoming book, Burn Bright, is due to be published on September 8, 2020 through the Quarto Group. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend ‘Millennial Burnout Coach’ charges the stressed-out $2,000 to find their inner zen A 'Millennial Burnout Coach' is charging stressed-out young professionals $2,000 to help them find their inner zen. Charlene Rymsha, 43, runs a company called Everyday Coherence in New York, and business is booming. The program bypasses traditional talk therapy in favor of a detailed schedule of "mental wellness exercises" such as daily meditation and writing gratitude journals. The aim is for participants to "strike a balance between action and rest". "We definitely live in a burnout culture," she said. "We are continuously working at an increasing pace."I chose millennial burnout because that was the population that was drawn to my work. Millennials are highly-educated and believe in having a great life."Systemically, there's a lot of pressure because of different aspects like the 2008 economic crisis and having a tough time finding jobs."Neurologically, millennials are the first generation to grow up with the internet at their fingertips. In a way they came up in a place where you're always on, all the time."In the past, we had to be with our emotions. We'd call a friend or go on a walk. Being able to do those things was really soothing on the nervous system."This generation was always able to hop into a chatroom. There was no way for them to be okay with boredom." Rymsha's career began as a psychotherapist, she then transitioned into clinical social work before focusing on millennial burnout. "My background is relatively unconventional," she said. "I used to work with clients with traumatic stress and as wonderful as talk therapy is, I wanted to do something more integrated."Rymsha's course, which launched in 2018, takes place online and is eight weeks long. It features morning meditation videos, directions for nightly relaxation and two weekly group meetings via webcam. "The idea is to integrate all of this into your daily schedule. "They also have access to me via email on an ongoing 24/7 basis."The cost of the program is usually $2,000 or $250/week, but Rymsha operates Everyday Coherence on a sliding scale, providing needs-based discounts. "I've a couple of people I charged nothing, but usually they pay at least $500," she said. "Investing money is another way of keeping people accountable. "It's about helping people to create a practice. "As humans we tend to be averse to change. We like what's going on now because the unknown can be frightening. A coach helps people move beyond that fear and create real change." Jennifer Brick, 37, [shown in the video] is one of Rymsha's current clients."I grew up in the generation where we were technologically connected and where the demands of the workforce and of life really started to shift," she said. "I don't know any millennial who isn't putting in 60 hours of work a week. "I definitely considered myself burnt out when I met Charlene."I felt like talk therapy was valuable, but it didn't give me practical tools that integrated into my life."When asked what the biggest benefit of this course is, Brick said it was "having a daily awareness about how connected [she is] with [her] thoughts and [her] actual presence." Jenn Cullen, 37, found Everyday Coherence through a friend of Rymsha. "In mid-November, 2019, I did her burnout course," said Cullen, a music teacher from Charlottetown, Canada. "I'd been doing talk therapy for many years off and on. The course appealed to me because of the daily coaching."It was also intensive; I had to buckle in and was accountable to Charlene. This was the icing on the cake. "Every day you're expected to do a morning meditation and each week you'll have a meditation that's geared towards what you're focusing on."You also had to write down three new things you were grateful for each day. I still write in the gratitude journal. "Charlene also taught us that an emotion can go through you really fast and that if you let it pass through you it won't take you down."For me the effect was pretty instantaneous. Everybody around me was like 'you seem more joyful and settled.'"There's not as much yelling or frustration in our house. I've added more physical activities. I'm exercising more and spending more time outside."I'm a mom of two boys and I'm in an industry with a lot of burnout."I think burnout is a lot more prevalent now, because of the demands that are on us." Rymsha currently has six clients whom she coaches from her home in the Upper West Side of Manhattan. Her forthcoming book, Burn Bright, is due to be published on September 8, 2020 through the Quarto Group.





You Might Like

Tweets about this