Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Louvre Museum reopens after temporary closure due to staff coronavirus fears

Louvre Museum reopens after temporary closure due to staff coronavirus fears

Video Credit: Newsflare - Duration: 00:48s - Published < > Embed
Louvre Museum reopens after temporary closure due to staff coronavirus fears

Louvre Museum reopens after temporary closure due to staff coronavirus fears

Paris's Louvre Museum reopens after a temporary closure due to its staff being concerned about the coronavirus outbreak.

The museum has been shut since Sunday (March 1) and has reopened today (March 4).
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

DailySabah

DAILY SABAH France's famous Louvre Museum reopens after staff end protest staged over fear of coronavirus https://t.co/wXqBh9hdkZ 7 minutes ago

JakpostLife

Jakpost Life Louvre museum reopens after staff walkout over coronavirus fears #jakpostlife https://t.co/5dO0OsIwPl 14 minutes ago

Jessica_Wayne_

jessica.wayne Louvre museum reopens after staff walkout over coronavirus fears https://t.co/NdXhyDfXLB https://t.co/RuoUP3xIma 16 minutes ago

GreekOther

ΠΟΛΥΒΙΟΣ Paris, #France Visitors queue outside the Louvre, the world’s most-visited museum, as it reopens after staff ended… https://t.co/AzEnW9R7Lo 19 minutes ago

Annette23348076

Annette Bond RT @newscentermaine: The Paris museum where Leonardo da Vinci's iconic painting hangs had been closed while employees fearing becoming infe… 21 minutes ago

aRTprojectdxb

Rawaa Talass RT @TheArtNewspaper: After closing because of Coronavirus fears earier this week, the @MuseeLouvre has reopened https://t.co/j7fIvtQql0 26 minutes ago

nofixedabode

Gerald Dearing ن RT @ReutersWorld: Louvre museum reopens after staff walkout over coronavirus fears https://t.co/FuOC7cQxf5 https://t.co/gxMjLR2tiC 35 minutes ago

ReutersWorld

Reuters World Louvre museum reopens after staff walkout over coronavirus fears https://t.co/FuOC7cQxf5 https://t.co/gxMjLR2tiC 42 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Louvre Museum Closed Amid Coronavirus Concerns [Video]Louvre Museum Closed Amid Coronavirus Concerns

The Louvre museum in Paris shut its doors to the public early on Monday. The closure comes after management and workers held a meeting over the risks associated with the coronavirus. A sign in..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:32Published

Louvre museum closes over workers' coronavirus fears [Video]Louvre museum closes over workers' coronavirus fears

Louvre museum closes over workers' coronavirus fears

Credit: Euronews English     Duration: 01:20Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.