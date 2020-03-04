Kate Middleton Drinks a Beer in a Shimmering Gown 56 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: Buzz60 - Duration: 00:59s - Published Kate Middleton Drinks a Beer in a Shimmering Gown Prince William and Kate Middleton have made their way to Ireland, and as usual, the duchess is dressed for the occasion. Buzz60’s Keri Lumm has more. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this