Senate Runoff Election

Senate Runoff ElectionSenate Run-off Between Sessions And Tuberville
Senate Runoff Election

Waay t-v dot com under the news tab.

This morning we're hearing from the two republican candidates vying for the senate seat former attorney general jeff sessions and former auburn football coach tommy tuberville won the most votes in a crowded republican primary.

Now voters will decide which one will run against incumbent doug jones in november.

Waay 31's rodneya ross joins us live with what each surviving candidate had to say about the upcoming runoff.

The two candidates will face off against each other in just a few weeks and they both are running on similar platforms -- supporting president donald trump.

Former attorney general jeff sessions is known for being the first senator to endorse president trump -- that's when sessions held the seat he is now gunning for.

After winning the election -- president trump appointed sessions to attorney general but his time in that position was short lived.

Even still -- sessions continues to fully back the president.

Former auburn coach tommy tuberville is working to make a political name for himself.

He says the people want someone who is not a politician.

No one else dared to do it i endorsed donald trump.

People thought i was nuts, some of you thought i was nuts.

I heard from you and where was my opponet the one we will be facing in the run off tommy tuberville when the battle was in doubt.

The runoff election will take place on march 31st.

Whoever wins the republican seat will face off against democratic senator doug jones in november.

Reporting live in huntsville, rr, waay 31 news.



