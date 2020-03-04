Lisa Nandy Doesn't Like How Open Selection Works 4 days ago < > Embed Video Credit: HuffPost UK STUDIO - Duration: 02:23s - Published Lisa Nandy Doesn't Like How Open Selection Works Lisa Nandy thinks the way members can deselect MPs means women and BAME candidates are left out in the cold. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this Tremayne M🌹🚩 100 % David. Problem is it doesn’t suit the anti Corbyn line promoted by the MSM so it’s ignored. Lisa Nandy just l… https://t.co/834N356U8k 1 day ago kim nicoll RT @SeanMcP: Lisa Nandy doesn’t like being governed by a government far away which doesn’t understand how people around her live. However,… 2 days ago Sean McPartlin Lisa Nandy doesn’t like being governed by a government far away which doesn’t understand how people around her liv… https://t.co/JXKI4gUVDl 2 days ago alex gannon @LiamThorpECHO @afneil Lisa Nandy seems to have carved out a good position for herself in this race. She doesn’t su… https://t.co/qXgQX0GnlY 3 days ago jeff @thelittleleftie I do like Lisa Nandy , but she doesn't come up with solutions. She knows something has to be done… https://t.co/y4DSCd6PFT 1 week ago Robin Cant RT @damian_from: .@LisaNandy claims she doesn't like the “red on red war”. Lisa Nandy is a liar. She was involved in the 2016 coup agains… 1 week ago Damian from Brighton .@LisaNandy claims she doesn't like the “red on red war”. Lisa Nandy is a liar. She was involved in the 2016 coup… https://t.co/HL7dR2ROGX 1 week ago