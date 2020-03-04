Global  

Biden's Political Comeback

Nothing about the former vice president&apos;s electoral history, hitherto lackluster campaign and the dynamics of this presidential race suggested his Super Tuesday rampage.

The former vice president&apos;s three White House campaigns were a punchline until Saturday.

It took the 78-year-old 33 years to win a single nominating contest.

Now he&apos;s suddenly turned into a primary machine, reeling off 10 wins in a span of four nights.

Heading into Saturday&apos;s South Carolina primary, Biden -- with lame finishes in the first three nominating contests -- was facing a last stand.
